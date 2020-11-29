Mike Tyson And Roy Jones Jr Fight Finishes In DRAW After Eight Rounds.

Mike Tyson returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years on Saturday night when he took on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles. Mike Tyson has completed what most people saw as a fairytale return to the ring by beating Roy Jones Jr – however, the judges ruled it as a draw.

Fifteen years after he had retired from the sport, millions tuned in from around the world to watch one of boxing’s all-time greats recreate his prime. Tyson rolled back the years with his entrance, simply wearing a black overthrow on top of his traditional plain black shorts, then, after Michael Buffer’s big introduction, and musical interludes from Snoop Dogg and Ne-Yo, the action got underway.

The fight took eight rounds of two minutes and little glimmers of past greatness from Tyson and Jones were clear for all to see. It was in the fifth round where Jones was rocked by a thunderous left from Tyson, proving the baddest man on the planet still had the power which made him one of the most feared fighters of all-time. Fitness levels were clearly an issue as the contest went on, but Tyson flourished in the latter stages and kept control of the fight.

As the fight came to an end, both boxers turned to interviewers about the draw decision. “I’m good with that,” Tyson says. “The crowd was happy with that.” Jones, who is still gasping for air, hints at a rematch – so we may see this again in the not-too-distant future.

“The body shots definitely took a toll,” Jones says. “The body shots are what make you exhausted.”

