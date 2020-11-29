MIKE Tyson Admits Smoking A Joint Before Roy Jones Jr Fight which ended in a draw



The much-hyped exhibition fight between Mike Tyson, aged 54, and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Saturday, November 28, ended in a draw after going the full eight rounds, but, when being interviewed after the bout, Tyson revealed that he had smoked a joint before going in the ring.

Both fighters had agreed to be drug tested by VADA before the contest, as part of the rules, but marijuana is not one of the substances tested for, and as it was an exhibition match and not a professional bout, it was left clear for Iron Mike to indulge in his weed before the bout.

Tyson owns a ranch called Tyson Ranch, and it is widely known that he has a penchant for marijuana, with him openly admitting in the past to smoking as much as $40,000 of weed each month. It will be interesting in future exhibitions as to whether his opponents will insist on a change in rules to make a drug test for marijuana as well pre-fight.

