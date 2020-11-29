MIGRANT Rapist Is Bailed And Sent To Live In A Camp just one week after arriving in the UK



A migrant, reportedly from Sudan, allegedly raped a woman in a London hotel, where he was living, at the expense of the British taxpayer, just one week after arriving in the UK on a boat, and was arrested by police on November 8, but released on bail, and sent to live at the ex-military camp, Napier Barracks, near Folkestone in Kent, which has been transformed into a camp specifically to house the influx of asylum seekers.

Another similar incident involves a 30-year-old migrant, arrested earlier this week for sending explicit images and text messages to a female charity worker, who has since also been released on bail and housed in Napier Barracks. A local source at the camp was incensed at the lenience being shown, saying it “beggared belief” the two men should be out on bail, and free to move around unchecked, “The Sudanese man has entered the country illegally and now been accused of an incredibly serious crime. He should be in custody until the matter is resolved. Instead, he’s living in quite a comfortable base where people can come and go, just by signing in and out”.

Referring to the man charged with sexual harassment, the local said, “Everyone is really shocked that he was apparently targeting a charity worker. But again, he has been sent back rather than being held, which seems very risky. There is nothing to stop these two making a run for it and never being found”, before saying, “It is more of a holiday camp than a detention base. The money being spent on the whole operation is absolutely mind-boggling”.

Last week, detainees staged a protest against living conditions, but it is reported the rooms are equipped with flat-screen TV’s, computer games, and there is a gym, plus they get fed 3-times a day from an on-site canteen.

It is also believed the migrants receive supermarket vouchers, and a pay-as-you-go mobile loaded with free credit.

