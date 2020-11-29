Mediterranean corridor still blocked

MARIFRAN CARAZO and Jose Ramon Diez de Revenga, respective heads of Almeria and Murcia’s Public Works departments, met recently in Pulpi.

They coincided on the need to improve road and railway links, declaring that Spain’s central government – responsible for the Mediterranean Corridor – should provide the strategic infrastructure vital for competitiveness and economic development in their regions.

This was more necessary than ever, they agreed, now that Madrid had backtracked, setting a date for 2026 and not 2023 as originally understood.

