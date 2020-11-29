Mass testing in Castilla y León detected 243 positive Covid cases

EIGHT days of mass testing in Castilla y León detected 243 positive Covid-19 cases among the 43,029 participants



A mass screening initiative began in Burgos, Castilla y León on November 21 and ended on Saturday, November 28, with a total of 243 positive coronavirus results, according to data released by the University Hospital of Burgos (HUBU).

The Board put a call out for participants over the age of 18 in the area to report to the El Plantío Sports Complex for the mass screening initiative, and a total of 43,029 individuals responded. Of these, 243 have yielded a positive result; 42,689 have tested negative and another 97 have been invalid.

The objective of the Board was to test 25% of the population of Burgos, a percentage that was exceeded by Friday, November 27.

