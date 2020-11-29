Maradona’s Doctor Arrested And Charged With Negligence That Led to The legend’s Death.

Maradona’s doctor has been arrested and charged with possible negligence that led to his passing. It’s suggested that over 60 officers were involved as the police were given a warrant to raid his home and his surgery, with the result being that the doctor will need to testify in front of a jury over a charge of culpable homicide.

“Yesterday, November 29, the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased,” the prosecutor’s office said. “By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque.”

Local TV stations showed Dr Luque at his home, apparently in tears, while the search on the outskirts of Buenos Aires took place. Maradona, 60, died of a heart attack at his home in Tigre last Wednesday, where he was recovering from brain surgery. Prosecutors allege that Maradona was not given the appropriate discharge to leave the clinic, and have concerns over his follow-up care.

