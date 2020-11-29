MANCHESTER United Risk A £15million Fine Over Ransom Demand if they pay the hackers



In a twist in the Manchester United cyber-attack scandal, it is reported the club can be liable to pay a fine of up to £15million if they give in to the ransom demand, by paying the hackers who compromised the Red Devil’s systems, only one week ago, in a “sophisticated operation by organised criminals”.

It is believed the hackers are threatening to release highly sensitive data, or even block the club’s systems, if their demands are not met, although at this point, the ransom demands are not public knowledge, nor is the identity of the hacker or hackers.

However, it has come to light, that since Man Utd are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, their actions are subject to US law, and payments of ransoms to cybercrime are deemed as acting against US legislations.

A statement released by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, an arm of the US Treasury Department said, “Companies that facilitate ransomware payments to cyber actors on behalf of victims, including financial institutions, cyber insurance firms, and companies involved in digital forensics and incident response, not only encourage future ransomware payment demands but also may risk violating OFAC regulations”.

“Facilitating a ransomware payment that is demanded as a result of malicious cyber activities may enable criminals and adversaries with a sanctions nexus to profit and advance their illicit aims. For example, ransomware payments made to sanctioned persons or comprehensively sanctioned jurisdictions could be used to fund activities adverse to the national security and foreign policy objectives of the United States”, adding,

“Ransomware payments may also embolden cyber actors to engage in future attacks.”

A statement from Manchester United said, “The club will not be commenting on speculation regarding who may have been responsible for this attack or the motives behind it”.

