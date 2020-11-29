MANCHESTER Tesco’s Evacuated As Knifeman Enters the superstore in Blackley



A Tesco’s superstore in Blackley, North Manchester, was evacuated on Saturday, November 28, when a 46-year-old man wielding a knife entered the store, sending shoppers running in panic, with eye-witness reports saying the man began screaming and shouting at customers to get out of the building, with many dropping their goods and fleeing outside.

A police spokesman said, “Shortly after 3.35 pm on Saturday, November 28, police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Victoria Avenue East in Manchester. A man fled the address armed with a knife and entered Tesco on Victoria Avenue East. The supermarket was evacuated as a precaution whilst officers attended. Thankfully, no-one was injured. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and affray. He remains in custody for questioning”.

Tesco temporarily closed the store, a sign on the door saying, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this store is currently closed. We apologise for any inconvenience”.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for anybody with information about the incident to come forward.

