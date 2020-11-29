LUCAS Boyé scores and gets sent off in Elche’s 1-1 draw with Cádiz as the Costa Blanca team find themselves in 10th place in the Spanish top flight.

Elche CF continues to add points and better performances in LaLiga Santander after a very difficult game against fellow promoted side, Cádiz.

Boyé opened the scoring for the home side on 38-minutes although he was sent off on the stroke of half-time, in what was the first sending off for the club this season, meaning the side had to play the whole second half with ten men.

Cadiz, who dominated possession after the break with an extra man advance, levelled up the game ten minutes into the second half, with Alvaro Gimenez getting the Andalucian visitors back on level terms.

However, despite the extra player, Cadiz was unable to take all three points, with the result leaving Cádiz in sixth position, not far behind Real Madrid, as both teams find themselves performing well above expectations this season.

Cadiz will next face Barcelona, while Elche travel to high-flying Villarreal, without their top striker.

