Logroño in Spains’s Rioja Region Reopens Bars and Restaurants After a Month of Closure.

Hospitality venues in Logroño and Aguado were told to close for a month on October 29 in a bid to curb the rising tide of Covid infections. Residents of the towns, which account for over half of Rioja’s 300,000 population, are also barred from leaving their houses for non-essential reasons. As rates have dropped so the hospitality sector has been allowed to reopen its venues.

The president of the Rioja region, Concha Andreu, said of the closures: “Experts tell us the outbreaks come mostly from relaxing in closed spaces when we consume food and drink and take off our masks.”

Spain has reached 1,628,208 cases and 44,668 deaths with coronavirus since the pandemic began, after adding 10,853 new cases and 294 deaths in the last day, the lowest death toll since last November 19. The incidence is 244 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Worldwide there are more than 62 million cases and more than 1.4 million deaths.

The nursing homes are the area with the highest number of deaths and infections. In the last week, 94 new outbreaks have been detected in these centres that have generated 2,013 cases, an average of 21.4 cases for each outbreak, which makes them the most infectious environment, more than hospitals.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has asked “to put health precautions first” this Christmas and assures that a “critical stage” of the pandemic is coming that will coincide with the first massive vaccines.

The president of the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICUC), Ricard Ferrer, warns that the ICUs are still full and are not prepared to face a possible third wave.

