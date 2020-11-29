Lewis Hamilton’s Win At Bahrain GP Darkened By Grosjean’s Fiery Horror Crash.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his seventh world championship by winning a Bahrain Grand Prix that will be remembered mainly for Romain Grosjean’s remarkable escape from his ‘fireball inferno’ of a crash.

Grosjean, 34, managed to scramble out of his burning car for almost half a minute before eventually leaping away and into the arms of Formula One doctor, Englishman Ian Roberts, one of the first men on the scene. On the opening lap, Grosjean moved to his right at the third corner, before hitting the front-left wheel of Daniil Kvyat’s AlphaTauri and penetrating the steel barrier at 140mph. The force of the impact, which registered an incredible 53G, split his machine in two.

Grosjean’s cockpit instantly burst into flames, and the sport held its breath as television cameras cut hastily away from the extraordinary accident and the race was immediately stopped.

After a number of minutes, Grosjean’s Haas team mercifully reported that their driver was out of the cockpit. He was then pictured sitting in the medical car before limping towards an ambulance, aided by Roberts and medical car driver Alan Van Der Merwe. He had leapt out of his burning machine with his racing boot missing from his left foot.

