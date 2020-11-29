Labour Will Expel ‘Thousands’ of Members who Deny Anti-Semitism

LABOUR’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner has warned that ‘thousands and thousands’ of members could face expulsion if they deny the existence of widespread anti-Semitism in the party.

Speaking at a Jewish Labour Movement event, Rayner warned members that ‘if they don’t think anti-Semitism is within the Labour Party and that there are problems now, then there’s really no place for them’. She said that certain members have to ‘get real’ about the issue, and that ‘if they think making people feel unsafe or unwelcome’ is a response to a recent report on anti-Semitism ‘then they need to be out of our party immediately’.

A report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) stated that there were ‘unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination for which the Labour Party is responsible’, claims that former leader Jeremy Corbyn dismissed as ‘dramatically overstated for political reasons’. He was subsequently suspended from the party, though recently reinstated.

Rayner said that Corbyn’s comments were ‘totally unacceptable’ and that the Islington MP doesn’t ‘quite get how upsetting it is’ for him to underplay alleged anti-Semitism in Labour.

