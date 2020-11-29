JUPITER and Saturn will excite astronomers from all over the world with a rare occurrence happening after sunset on December 21, 2020, as they will appear like a double planet.

-- Advertisement --



According to Rice University astronomer, Patrick Hartigan: “You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.”

In a recent statement talking about the rare occurrence about to happen between the two largest planets in the solar system, dubbed the Great Conjunction, he said: “Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another.”

“On the evening of closest approach on December 21 they will look like a double planet, separated by only fifth the diameter of the full moon,” Hartigan explained.

“For most telescope viewers, each planet and several of their largest moons will be visible in the same field of view that evening,” he concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jupiter and Saturn rare occurrence as they will appear like a double planet”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.