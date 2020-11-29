Joleon Lescott comes out of retirement to join Spanish side Racing Murcia

Former Everton, Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott has come out of retirement to join Spanish fourth-tier side Racing Murcia.

The 38-year-old, who played more than 600 professional appearances and won 26 caps for England between 2007 and 2013, was confirmed to have joined the club, who also tried to Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o, via an announcement on Twitter.

“Our president Morris Pagniello and Racing Murcia are happy to announce the signing of English star Joleon Lescott, who will play in our Copa del Rey fixture against Levante,” the club said on Twitter.

In a statement on their website, the club said: “This first and historic signing allows the Racing Murcia project to be known internationally and to give relevance to a squad practically made up of players from the city of Murcia and the towns of the region.

“In the coming days, the club will announce other star players and professionals who will help the team achieve its goals, both in the league and in the Copa del Rey.”

Racing said Lescott, who retired in 2017 and won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup with Man City, will play in their Copa del Rey first-round tie against La Liga side Levante on December 16.

