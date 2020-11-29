John Gilligan Gang Linked to Cannabis Clubs in Spain

DRUG trafficking gangs run by veteran Irish crime boss John Gilligan have been linked to cannabis clubs in Spain

Veteran Irish crime boss John Gilligan, who was arrested in Alicante, Spain in October, has been linked to cannabis clubs, which police say could be used as cover-ups for money laundering and drug trafficking to Ireland and the UK.

Cannabis clubs, where people can purchase and consume the drug, are legal in Spain, but Spanish officials have long suspected that criminal gangs use these private members clubs to grow plants, which are then vacuum-packed and shipped elsewhere in Europe using postal systems.

Gilligan and his associates were arrested by the Spanish police last month. A firearm, as well as four kilos of cannabis and 15,000 pills, were found on the Alicante property.

In a statement, Spanish police said: “Those arrested, led by a well-known Irish criminal, were part of a violent group of drug and arms traffickers and specialised in sending illegal merchandise from Spain to the United Kingdom and Ireland through parcels.”

