A BRITISH jihadist and alleged ISIS recruiter says he feels ‘abandoned by the UK’ and wants to return home from his Syrian prison cell for ‘rehabilitation’.

Aseel Muthana, a 24-year-old from Cardiff, travelled to Syria in 2013 and claims he was radicalised by his brother Naseer. He says that he made his journey to the new caliphate ‘before all these beheading videos’ when he claims ISIS propaganda was ‘all about helping poor people’. After a while, he says the extreme violence of the terror cult became so ‘normal’ that he ‘stopped having an opinion’ about the daily atrocities.

Security forces allege that Muthana was a ‘jihadi magnet’ recruiter, who used social media to broadcast slickly produced ISIS propaganda to seduce European radicals into joining their war in the Middle East. He claims that his Twitter account was run by his brother Naseer, who was killed in a drone strike in 2016 after appearing on America’s ‘hit list’ of serious terrorists.

Like other western ‘foreign fighters’ who are trying to return to their home countries, Muthana claims to have never picked up a gun despite being captured during ISIS’ last battle in Bargouz. He also says that didn’t witness the appalling crimes committed by the terror state such as crucifying enemies and throwing gay people from rooftops.

From his prison cell in Syria, he says that he feels ‘abandoned by the UK’, adding that he should be ‘rehabilitated’ as he has ‘human rights’ and that Britain ‘can’t just leave me’. This comes as ISIS bride Shamena Begum attempts to return home to the UK in a Supreme Court battle, having travelled to Syria from East London in 2015.

