Instagram Model And Baby Tied Up And Robbed At Knifepoint

An Instagram model and influencer, 25 -year-old Mei-Yan, and her six-month-old baby, were attacked in her luxury Hong Kong apartment, last Tuesday, November 24, at around 11 am, and tied up by three knife-wielding men, who made off with a haul of around $400,000 worth of items, including seven watches, ten handbags, two mobile phones, and a laptop.

The incident is thought to have been a result of Mei-Yan, who has 80,000 followers, posing in her home, on her Instagram feed, with cash and designer clothing, saying about the terrifying attack, that she was woken by sounds from her lounge, “When I went out of my bedroom to check, three men were already inside my flat”, describing the men as of Chinese origin, and aged between 40 and 50-years-of age, and wearing black surgical masks, and caps, who apparently had used the keycard from an empty adjoining apartment to gain access, “As the doorbell rang, the maid opened the door and three men rushed into the unit”, with the gang tying the maid up as well.

Mei-Yen, in an Instagram post following the incident, said, one of the men was, “rubbing her son’s forehead with force, before they searched her home, stealing the designer goods. One of them returned and pulled my hair asking where I put my money”, claiming one of the men also punched her when she told them she had no money in the apartment.

She also posted, “I never beat my son, but the robbers dared to beat him. Let’s see what will happen. I already gave them everything they wanted but they still beat me, my helper, and my son. The three men are so useless that they can only rob women and kids. They even beat a six-month-old baby boy, how shameless are they? I’ve told the security guards 10 million times not to let anyone in without my permission, but they still allowed these three weird men in caps and masks to go upstairs”.

