I’m A Celebrity Star Reveals McFly Hit Was Written About Her

Giovanna Fletcher is currently starring in ITV’s “I’m A Celebrity”, and on last night’s show, she revealed to campmates that the smash hit song by McFly, “It’s All About You”, was written about her by husband Tom Fletcher, who is the drummer in the chart-topping band.

Giovanna, aged 35, has known Tom, also 35, since they were teenagers, and they married in 2012, having three children, and she proudly told her campmates, “That was my Valentine’s present. It was coming up to Valentine’s Day, Tom hadn’t got me a Valentine’s present, so he got into the studio and just literally wrote it super quickly, he said it’s just one of those songs that just came out and recorded a version that’s just him, really beautiful and then gave me the disc for Valentine’s Day”.

She continued, “Then Comic Relief got in touch and said, ‘We want you to do the song and lead the campaign this year, do you have anything that’s appropriate?’ And Tom was like, ‘If my girlfriend won’t mind, I’ve written this song and it could work.’ They wanted a song that was a bit more personal. I know the song is about me, but it’s become everyone’s song and I love sharing it with everyone”.

“I’m A Celebrity” continues tonight, Sunday, November 29, with the second eviction due to take place on this year’s series.

