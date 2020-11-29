I’M A Celebrity Star Reportedly Owes Her Best Friend £100,000 after being lent it to finance her real-life pub



Coronation Street star, 63-year-old, Bev Callard, is currently appearing as a contestant on ITV’s “I’m A Celebrity”, but her former best friend, 56-year-old Ethna Carlin, has reportedly come forward accusing Bev of owing her £100,000 after she lent her the money when Bev’s real-life pub, The Gallery, in Hales Barnes, Cheshire, got into financial difficulty in 2008.

The pair had become friends after meeting in Marbella, Spain, where Bev was taking a break from Corrie, and teaching aerobics.

Ethna’s mother had passed away in 2007, leaving an inheritance, with Ethna, now living in Brentwood, Essex, saying, “Bev told me the pub was in trouble but with my cash, they could turn it around. I believed her. Bev always promised that she would pay me back if she won the Lottery. Well, competing on I’m A Celeb must be similar to a big win”.

Ethna Carlin claims at the time of helping fund The Gallery, she was suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, a result of her marriage falling apart after her mother passed away, and that in August 2008, four months after transferring the final installment of the money, Bev contacted her to say she had handed the keys to the pub back to the brewery.

Ethna added that a solicitor, acting on behalf of Bev, in 2010, contacted her to offer a payment plan, but only if Ethna would sign a gagging order, which she refused to do.

