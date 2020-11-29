Hospitals in Elda and Orihuela Under Pressure

REGIONAL hospitals such as those in Elda and Orihuela are under such pressure that they have been forced to send patients to larger facilities

On the last weekend of November, the Health Federation of Worker’s Commissions of L’Alacantí-Les Marines considered the shuffling job the hospitals in the area have been forced to do. They acknowledged that regional hospitals, due to their smaller size and reduced resources, are the ones suffering the most. On the other hand, the larger facilities like Alicante General are actually reducing waiting times at the moment, due to little demand from tourists.

The Secretary General Francisco Tevar added that the Ministry of Health has provided these hospitals with 20% more staff, as well as increasing the amount of ICU beds and respirators available; this has allowed them to take the overflow from those facilities under pressure.

Tevar also feels confident that the peak of the second wave of coronavirus has also passed.

“If during the next few days that stabilization and decrease in the contagion curve is maintained, hospital control can be maintained and quality care can be provided.”

