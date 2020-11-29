HEALTHY 9-year-old girl diagnosed with a type of locked-in syndrome after collapsing at home

‘Healthy and fir’ Abigail Johnson now requires around the clock care and can only communicate using one eye after unexpectedly taking ill at her home in Norris Green on September 20. The nine-year-old is completely aware of what is going on around her but cannot speak or move her body, in what doctors describe as a type of locked-in syndrome.

-- Advertisement --



Her dad Shaun Johnston said: “This has been devastating to us all.

“Abbi was generally fit and well and enjoyed the summer, our holidays in August and had returned to school.

“We weren’t aware of any issues and there were no signs of anything wrong. It was totally unexpected.

“She just felt unwell that morning but was OK and shortly before it happened she gave me a cheesy smile from the couch, watching tv with her sister Jasmin.”

Abigail was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital when she collapsed, and it was found she was suffering from a terminal brain tumour. The family are hopeful that Abbi can come home and spend Christmas with her parents and sister, Jasmin.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Healthy 9-year-old diagnosed with locked-in syndrome”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.