Granada Doctor Dies From Coronavirus

Tomás Ureña Fernández, aged 58, yesterday, Saturday, November 28, became the third medical professional in the Granada area to lose his life as a result of the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March, when he passed away in the Hospital Virgen de las Nieves, in Granada, where he had been in the ICU for one month battling the virus, the medical facility where his wife, also a nurse, is working.

Dr. Fernández had reportedly come into contact with the virus whilst treating patients, and became infected as a result, passing away from complications brought on by the effect of the virus.

Tomás was born in Jaen and was a medical professional at the Cenes de la Vega facility. He leaves behind a wife and three children, as Granada health authorities made an extra plea for residents to be aware of the current pandemic and the need to take responsible efforts to avoid becoming infected, even though The Junta de Andalucía has announced that bars, restaurants, and shops can open in Granada from Monday, November 30 until 6 pm. The current curfew from 10 pm to 6 am remains in place, as do the border restrictions.

