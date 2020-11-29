Germany exceeds 16,000 COVID-19 deaths after 158 more in 24 hours

GERMANY exceeds 16,000 COVID-19 deaths after a further 158 more are recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data provided by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
The RKI, the centre in charge of controlling infectious disease data in the European country, also reported more than 14,600 new infections.
The health authority has sadly confirmed 16,123 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19, with 14,611 new infections taking the number of those infected by the virus in Germany to 1,042,700.
The infection stats show a decrease of 1,130 from the 15,741 confirmed the previous Sunday, with the peak of infections in one 24 hour period having been recorded on Friday when 23,648 new infections were reported by the RKI.
