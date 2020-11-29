FUNDS of €180,000 have been agreed for the ongoing maintenance of Pilar de la Horadada’s Lo Romero Golf

The Pilar de la Horadada City Council has at last agreed a budget of €180,000 per year for the maintenance of the residential complex of Lo Romero Golf. Located on the road that connects Pilar de la Horadada and Pinar de Campoverde, the urbanization was started in 2005, but it has taken 15 years for an agreement on the upkeep of the public spaces.

-- Advertisement --



The budget will cover maintenance of all green areas and parks, sports areas, roads, footpaths and lighting, among others.

The area is home to one of the region’s most famous golf courses, also called Lo Romero. Despite the popularity of the area, construction of homes and tourist accommodation hasn’t moved at the expected pace, with less than ten percent of the projected homes having been built since the projects inception.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Funds agreed for maintenance of Lo Romero Golf”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.