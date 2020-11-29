Five Alicante Charities Under Investigation

FIVE Alicante charities are under investigation for charging for food donations

Juan Vicente Peral, director of the Food Bank in Alicante confirms that some five charities in the city are being investigated for carrying out these practices. Mr Perel explained to Radio Alicante that many charitable associations are taking advantage of the free food donations made by the Red Cross and the Food Bank, and trying to charge disadvantaged people for the items.

Carmen Rodriquez, living in the Carolinas neighbourhood, claims that a charity called to her home and requested between five and 23 euro for food and diapers. “If we had money we would not go to these places but they still refuse to give them and what they do is sell them. They are even selling the toys that they donate for children,” she said.

The Alicante Food Bank confirmed that they have received several complaints, not only about charitable organisations trying to make a quick buck from vulnerable families, but also about people claiming essential items from many different associations and selling them off for a profit.

Peral added that both his organization and the Red Cross are working together to avoid these types of scams.

