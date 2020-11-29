FANATICAL Terror Group Slaughters Four People In Indonesia, beheading one of them



Police reports in Indonesia are saying 10 members of a fanatical terrorist group have slaughtered four people, Friday, November 27, on the island of Sulawesi, beheading one victim, cutting the throats of the other three, then burning down their homes, with human rights groups claiming it was an attack against Christians, in a country that has the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, but this accusation has yet to be proved.

Andreas Harsono, a Human Rights Watch researcher commented, “This attack is another serious escalation against the Christian minority in Indonesia”, while, Christian Concern’s, Gina Goh, the regional manager of Southeast Asia said, “ICC mourns the death of the Indonesian brothers and sisters who were brutally murdered by the alleged terrorist. We urge the Indonesian government to take necessary measures to hold him accountable and put him to justice. Such senseless acts cannot be tolerated in the country that boasts ‘Pancasila,’ the state ideology which promotes religious harmony and tolerance”.

