Exhibitionist arrested in Malaga

AN exhibitionist was arrested for touching himself in front of a woman and two girls in Malaga city centre.

A resident in the area called the police after seeing the man touching himself while observing a woman and her two young daughters. He was reportedly sitting on the floor with his trousers and underwear removed.

When the Malaga Local Police arrived, they had to chase him through the streets before arresting him for exhibitionism, although he violently resisted the arrest and threatened to kill the police officers. He lunged at one of them and attempted to head butt him.

He appeared in court for exhibitionism and resisting arrest.

