Evil Mother That Killed Her Own 6 Kids In An Arson Attack Free After Completing Half her Sentence.

Mairead Philpott, who killed her six children in an arson attack, has been freed after serving eight years of her 17-year sentence. Furious campaigners say Mairead Philpott, 39, should be returned to prison after her release just over halfway through her 17-year sentence. The 38-year-old, who killed her six children after burning down the family home in Derby in 2012, was ‘delighted’ at being given her earliest possible release date.

Philpott was convicted of manslaughter following the deaths of children Jade, 10, John, nine, Jack, eight, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, and Duwayne, 13. But on Friday she was released from HMP Send in Surrey. Her own mum Vera, 62, said: “The sentence is not nearly long enough and we disown her after what she’s done.”

Last night David Spencer, of the Centre for Crime Prevention, said, quote:

“It makes an absolute mockery of the UK’s criminal justice system. Justice has not been done. “Child killers like Mairead Philpott should not be free to roam the streets. She has served barely more than a year for each of the six innocent lives she callously took away. She is back on the streets while the taxpayer coughs up for her to get a new identity, protection, ­counselling and a place to live. The Home Secretary has promised a review of sentencing. This needs to be delivered urgently to ensure killers like Philpott serve the long sentences their horrific crimes deserve.”

