Estepona increases Christmas lighting but saves €250,000

WHILST many Councils in Spain have decided not to spend money on Christmas lights this year but use the money to assist residents in need, the Estepona Council has gone full square into the Christmas spirit and says that it has increased the number of decorations but saved €250,000.

There are three main reasons for this, firstly the bulk of the decorations will be lit by LED bulbs which not only reduces the amount of money spent on electricity but also is better for the environment.

Secondly, municipal employees have made a 14-metre-high lit Christmas tree which joins two others built in the past, which reduces the cost of renting ornamental trees from third parties.

Thirdly, the Council, has during the year, purchased almost one thousand different Christmas elements which again saves on renting, constructing and dismantling and in all, there will be illuminated Merry Christmas signs, shining arches of lights and a large nativity scene.

