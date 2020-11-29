ECOLOGISTS DEMAND ‘SUB’ ALERT

Ecologists are demanding that the presence of a naval attack vessel is confirmed in Gibraltar.

The Green sea ecologists in action have demanded Spain admit that there is a nuclear submarine of North American origin in the waters off Gibraltar specifically the bay of Algeciras.

The group claim that a Seawolf-class (SSN) nuclear attack submarine is in the area and that GOVRA the radiological surveillance group activate the plan agreed and warn of nuclear-powered devices in the bay of Algeciras.

This, according to the Ecologists, is in line with safety protocol, and the public must be made aware of these ‘floating bombs ‘ as the group call them.

The group also claim that some submarines, including Trafalgar class, have design faults and the vessels in general with nuclear propulsion should not be allowed in the bay of Algeciras or Gibraltar.

Seawolf-class submarines cost around 3 billion dollars each and are said to be more heavily armed than others in the fleet, and they are an Attack class submarine.

