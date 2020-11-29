Czech Shops and Restaurants to Reopen

CZECH government will allow shops and restaurants to reopen from December

The Czech government has announced an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with bars, restaurants and shops allowed to reopen their doors from Thursday, December 3.

Health Minister Jan Blatny announced on Sunday, November 29 that although there is a risk with reopening non-essential businesses, it is necessary in the run-up to the festive season.

“The shorter the period stores are open before Christmas, the higher the concentration of people would be in shops,” he said.

Under the new measures, groups of 50 people can gather outside, while the number indoors has been increased from 6 to 10. The curfew will be lifted, but bars have to close by 10pm.

Moving down to level 3 means that all establishments must still restrict their numbers and ensure correct social distancing, with sports allowed to resume and museums also set to reopen.

