Costa Blanca woman helps reunite envelope with €2000 with owner

A good Samaritan living in Almoradí in Spain’s Costa Blanca found an envelope stuffed with €2000 on Friday, November 13 and Local Police were able to track down the owner of the notes later that same day. The lucky find was made right in the heart of Almoradí where crowds of people were passing.

The honest woman was walking on the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Tomás Capdepón with Avenida de España when she spotted the thick envelope full of notes, and decided it was best to hand it into the nearby Town Hall. Earlier that morning, a frantic local had reported the cash missing after he had withdrawn it from a financial intuition. It didn’t take police long to verify that he was the owner of the money and return it to him.

The Chief of the Almoradí Police highlighted the honesty of woman and pointed out that returning what one finds (especially if what you find is money) remains an exceptional fact.

