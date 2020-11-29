CHARTER, Consum’s franchise, has opened a new store in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, meaning 36 have opened so far this year, 12 of which have been in the province of Barcelona.

-- Advertisement --



The new Hospitalet de Llobregat Charter, opened Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm, is located at Calle Independencia, 112-116, local 2, and represents the third store to open in the town.

This Charter has a bakery service, a fruit and vegetable section, a self-service delicatessen and butcher shop, a wide range of Consum products and a variety of brands.

Consum’s franchise now has 76 stores in the province of Barcelona and 96 throughout Catalonia, with Charter customers benefitting from all discounts and promotions of the Consum Cooperative, through the ‘Mundo Consum’ Program.

With the Charter franchise, Consum fulfils the social objective of providing service to small towns and urban neighbourhoods that do not have enough population to set up a large supermarket, but that need a good facility for their daily purchases.

Charter continues with its objective of creating a collaborative link with the traditional commerce of each area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Consum opens new Charter store in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.