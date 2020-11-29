Celeb ‘Time’s Up’ Charities Spent Most Donations on Salaries

CELEB-run charities ‘Time’s Up’ spent most of the donations on salaries, rather than helping victims

Hollywood’s star-studded Time’s Up charities, established to fight sexual harassment, spent more of the donation money on salaries than they did on victim support, according to charity watchdog groups.

Watchdog groups such as Charity Navigator recommend that around 75% of organisation’s revenues should be spent on fighting the charity’s cause. In 2018, the founding year for Time’s Up Foundation and Time’s Up Now Inc., $1,407,032 was spent on executive pay checks while only $312,001 was used for legal defence for those the charity is supposedly aiding.

Stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer and Brie Larson are on the board of the Time’s Up charities. According to tax filings, the mission of Time’s Up Now is “to promote safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds. We work to make sure that women are free from harassment and other forms of discrimination on the job, have equal opportunity for economic security and can achieve the highest positions of power wherever they work.”

