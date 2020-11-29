Car park plans for Benalmadena

PLANS have been announced for a new car park in Benalmadena Pueblo.

The Mayor, Victor Navas, admitted that the town has had a problem with the lack of parking for a long time, and the aim is to serve the problem with a 300-space parking lot.

This is also part of the plan to make as many streets as possible in Benalmadena Pueblo pedestrian areas, therefore, more parking it needed.

The study for the new parking lot, which is to be located in Las Moriscas area, has been approved, and although a lot of administrative details will need to be processed before it becomes reality, but the town hall believes that it will be a medium term project, paid for either with municipal funds or through public-private collaboration.

The first step, Navas says, is to reach a consensus with local residents and provide a safe and viable solution which is environmentally sound.

The plan is to attract more tourists to local businesses by making Benalmadena town centre a pedestrian area with no cars parking on the streets.

Spaces in the car park will be available at good rates for locals.

