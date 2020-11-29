CANARY Islands On Yellow And Orange Alerts For Bad Weather this weekend



The Canary Islands are bracing themselves, as AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, via its website, has issued yellow, probably raising to orange, weather alerts to the whole of the Canary Islands archipelago for this weekend, with the risk of adverse weather conditions bringing strong winds of up to 80kph, and high waves of up to 6 metres high, forecast for Monday, November 30.

For Today, Saturday, November 28, there is a yellow alert in place for La Palma, with a forecast of up to 15 litres of rain per square metre, with the yellow notice being given for Sunday, November 29, to parts of Tenerife, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote, and waves of four to five metres high forecast in La Palma.

