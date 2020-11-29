Canada bans export of some prescription drugs to prevent shortages

CANADA has announced bans on the export of some prescription drugs to prevent shortages in the country, in a decision made in response to US plans to allow drugs to be imported from Canada to make them cheaper for Americans.
A statement from Canada’s health ministry said the country sources 68 per cent of its drugs from overseas, although this latest announcement appears to be directed at US imports from Canada, and therefore it was important to avoid any disruptions to supplies.
“Companies will now also be required to provide information to assess existing or potential shortages when requested, and within 24 hours if there is a serious or imminent health risk,” the statement said.
A number of Canada’s drug suppliers had warned that the executive order signed in July by Donald Trump, which would allow for the legal importation of cheaper drugs from Canada, could lead to shortages.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was happy to help other nations with their supplies if possible but his priority was protecting the needs of Canadians.
