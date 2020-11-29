Butlin’s Holiday Parks Forced to Close Until December 10.

-- Advertisement --



Butlin’s has been forced to extend the closure of their holiday parks due to the new tier restrictions yet to be confirmed by the government. Previously hoping to reopen on December 3 after England’s lockdown ends, they have now extended the closures until December 10.

British PM Boris Johnson confirmed that holidays will be able to go ahead from next week once the lockdown ends, but this depends on the regional tiers. Before lockdown, this meant anyone living in a tier 3 region was not allowed to leave the area including for domestic trips, while tier 2 residents were allowed, as long as they were only with their own household.

Butlin’s said in a statement that Following the latest update from the Government this week, quote: “We’re now working through the plans and what this means for Butlin’s. As the management await further clarification from the Government with regards to the tiered system, and due to the preparation needed to reopen our doors in just over a week, we’ve sadly made the decision to extend our closure period of all three resorts until Thursday, 10th December.

They understand how disappointing this will be for you and your family, especially as this is the start of the festive season, however, we wanted to give you as much notice as possible. There is limited availability on remaining festive breaks should you wish to switch

If your break has been affected, you will receive an email or letter from us asking you to fill in an online form to advise us of your preference (including a full refund). Please note, we will respond to everyone and we ask you to please not call at this time.”

The closure affects all holiday parks including Bognor Regis, Minehead, and Skegness. Back in July, the parks reopened with new safety guidelines and limited capacity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.