BURY FC, who were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019 after a proposed takeover collapsed, has now been placed in administration by its owner.

-- Advertisement --



Bury FC owner Steve Dale, who oversaw the club’s automatic promotion from League Two just three months before being expelled, has appointed insolvency practitioner, Steven Wiseglass, who says the intention is to “enable the company to exit administration and seek readmission to the football pyramid system in time for the 2021-22 season.”

Wiseglass, from Inquesta, has been appointed as the administrator after being nominated to oversee a compulsory voluntary arrangement (CVA) to pay off Bury’s debts, however, the club defaulted on the plan in February.

Former fans of the Shakers set up a new club called Bury AFC following their removal from the league last year and were given a place in North West Counties League Division One North for this season, where they currently sit second in the table.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bury FC has been placed into administration by its owner”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.