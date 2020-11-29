Romain Grosjean Breaks Silence After Car Burst Into Flames And Ripped Apart In F1 Crash.

-- Advertisement --



Romain Grosjean has sent a reassuring message to fans saying he is “sort of OK” from his hospital bed after he was involved in a terrifying crash during Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman had nothing but praise for Formula 1’s halo crash-protection system, without which he believes he “wouldn’t be able to speak with you today”.

Grosjean miraculously emerged from his burning Haas after it smashed into the safety barriers at high speed in the first lap. According to team principal Gunther Steiner, the 34-year-old was helped back to the paddock before he was taken to hospital with “light burns on his hands and ankles.”

It was also initially reported Grosjean had suffered suspected broken ribs, even so, the driver was able to post an update on social media from the hospital on Sunday evening. “Hello everyone, I just wanted to say I am OK – well, sort of OK,” said a smiling Grosjean on Instagram while pointing to the large bandages on his hands. “Thank you very much for all the messages. I wasn’t for the halo some years ago, but I think it’s the greatest thing that we’ve brought to Formula 1, and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak with you today.

“So thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit, at the hospital, and hopefully I can write you quite soon some messages and tell you how it’s going.”

Messages of support flooded into the comments section of the post and F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” alongside the praying hands emoji.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Romain Grosjean Breaks Silence Over F1 Fireball Car Crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.