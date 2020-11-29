BREAKING NEWS – Bars and shops will be allowed to open in Granada until 6pm from Monday

The Junta de Andalucía has announced that bars, restaurants and shops can open in Granada from Monday, November 30 until 6pm. The current curfew from 10pm to 6am remains in place, as do the border restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced that the number of infections in Granada has been considerably reduced since the restrictions were introduced on November 10, having fallen below 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. These positive results mean that the entire province of Granada passes directly to grade 2 from alarm level 4.

While border closures remain in place for all of Andalucía, inhabitants are not permitted to enter or leave Granada unless under exceptional circumstances.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Bars and Shops Allowed To Open In Granada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.