Brassed off in Callosa

CALLOSA’S Policia Local arrested a 54-year-man carrying a backpack with 17 doorhandles and a monkey wrench.

He was detained shortly after midnight on November 28 after police had received alerts from three different local streets where he had allegedly removed the ornate brass fittings. He was making a rapid getaway on a bicycle carrying a haul that he later intended to sell to a scrap metal dealer.

A French national, he was already well-known to the Callosa police and has an extensive record, sources said.

The Policia Local are now advising the owners of approximately 40 properties where handles have been removed that they are now free to press charges.

