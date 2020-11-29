BIRMINGHAM police were pelted with bottles as they busted an illegal rave in Birmingham on Saturday night.

-- Advertisement --



A 36-year-old man was arrested for injuring a police officer in the scuffles, and all 100 revelers were fined £200 for their breach of covid guidelines at the disused warehouse event in the Digbeth area. The organisers of the event could see further action, and police seized Class A drugs, a sound system, and a knuckleduster.

West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Andy Beard said that ‘this was not only illegal but extremely dangerous for both those who attended and officers. It is extremely disappointing that some are still not grasping that such events only risk the spread of a deadly virus’.

‘It’s unacceptable when people recklessly ignore the rules and put themselves and others at risk of catching the disease.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Birmingham Police Pelted with Bottles at Illegal Rave”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.