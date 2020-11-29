FORGET the famous boxing bout, this is Bee Rumble in The Jungle at the Rioja Centre in Los Dolses, Orihuela on Saturday, December 5.

In her first time performing in the Jungle, not the I’m a Celeb jungle, The Jungle in Los Dolses, Orihuela, Bee Rumble will be belting out some 60s, 70s, 80s, Soul, Motown, Northern Soul, Disco and pop classics!

In a musical masterclass, the show-stealing singer will be taking to the stage at the jungle-themed bar in Orihuela from 6 pm to 8pm.

You don’t want to miss this.

