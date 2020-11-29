Baby Born with Covid Antibodies

A SINGAPOREAN woman who was infected with coronavirus during pregnancy has delivered a child born with Covid antibodies, offering doctors a new clue as to whether infections can be transferred from mother to child.

Celine Ng-Chan said that ‘my doctor suspects I have transferred my Covid-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy’. She contracted the virus in March, while pregnant, and was discharged from the hospital after two weeks of mild illness. The World Health Organisation says it is not yet clear whether mothers can pass their virus to their fetus or newborn during pregnancy or delivery. So far doctors have been unable to detect the virus in breastmilk or in the fluids surrounding fetuses in the womb.

According to an article published in the medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, Chinese doctors have reported detection and decline in Covid antibodies from the tests of children born to infected mothers. New York’s Columbia University says that it is ‘rare’ for mothers to transmit coronavirus to their newborns.

