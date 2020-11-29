Annual Christmas Tapas Trail comes to the Champagne Bar in Orihuela

LA Fuente presents its Annual Christmas Tapas Trail on Saturday, December 5, as the festive fun comes to the Champagne Bar, La Fuente, Campoamor, Orihuela.

The Christmas food feast will allow diners to enjoy a small beer or wine and tapas for just €2.50, while children can visit Santa’s Grotto for only €5, including a gift.

The fun and Xmas festivities, which will be running from 2 pm to 8 pm, don’t stop there though as there are also prizes being awarded for Best Christmas Hat, Most Festive Group and even for Best Dressed Dog.

People in attendance will also get the chance to enter and hopefully win the Christmas Hamper Raffle.

