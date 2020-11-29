Andalucian Government calls for responsible behaviour over Christmas

THE Andalucian Government calls for responsible behaviour from its residents over Christmas as it looks to stop a ‘third-wave’ of the coronavirus following the announcement that COVID rules will be relaxed over the holidays.

Speaking about the ‘third-wave’ on Sunday, November 29, Juanma Moreno said “it is in our hands to be able to prevent it” stating that he wants residents to enjoy Christmas as best as possible but understands that “this year, Christmas will be different.”

Over 4,000 Andalucians have died from the pandemic and Moreno has urged for “exemplary behavior” in the next 12 days, insisting that residents take “responsibility and [use] common sense” to stop “high and worrying” rates of contagion.

Moreno, who was speaking from Granada where he announced the Junta de Andalucía had agreed that bars, restaurants and shops can open in Granada from Monday, November 30 until 6 pm, said that experts have warned that “as soon as we relax” the number of COVID-related incidents will almost certainly rise again.

“This would be terrible for the economy and the loss of human lives”, said the President of the Junta de Andalucía, who assured Andalucian residents that the Regional Ministry of Health will continue to carry out COVID-19 screenings throughout Andalusia.

Concrete measures will be addressed in the general review to be held on December 10.

