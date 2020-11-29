A recycled Christmas for Bigastro

FOR the third consecutive year, Bigastro town hall is promoting a sustainable Christmas.

Environment councillor Antonio Meseguer explained that following the success of previous years, the town hall will again bedeck Bigastro with recycled materials and panels decorated with Christmas motifs by pupils at local schools.

“We have worked a lot with plastic, paper and cardboard, but this year we are including metal cans,” the councillor announced.

“Our object is to reduce spending on Christmas decorations, as we have managed to save €2,000 each year, reusing those from the previous year,” Meseguer said.

