22-Year-Old Rents $250K Ferrari Loses Control, Flips it, Then it Catches Fire While Speeding on Expressway.

The Ferrari was being driven by a 22-year-old man at around 12.45 am on Saturday, November 28, when it got wrecked, local news media reported. The driver and his 20-year-old male passenger were both treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

One of the two young men in the car, Donavyn Staples, wrote on Facebook that he was “blessed to be alive” after the accident.

His mother, Kenya Marie Walls, joked that she would be “beatin his a**” when he heals from his injuries. “He has air trapped between his lungs and chest. They are going in to see where the air is coming from. Once he’s healed, I’m beatin his ass!” she wrote.

On her own Facebook page, Walls wrote that hearing of her son’s accident was “the scariest phone call” she ever received. “This is why I pray over my children. God was watching out for my son and his friend,” she wrote.

A police spokesman said: “Two men suffered minor injuries after their rented red Ferrari flipped over and caught fire early Saturday on Lake Shore Drive. The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. A red Ferrari, which was rented for the weekend, failed to make the curve at Oak Street and struck a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to flip over and catch on fire.”

