10million children in Iraq back to school

10million children in Iraq to be allowed back to school on a staggered basis

Iraqi parents and students alike are overjoyed at the news that schools are set to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. As many as 10million children have not been to school since the end of February when the country went into its Covid-19 lockdown.

Mohammed, a young English teacher from the town of Karma in Anbar province, said: “COVID-19 is a problem, but we will have the necessary preventions. There will be three metres between students.”

To this end, schools will reopen for 6 days a week instead of five, so that classes can be staggered over the week. Moreover, elementary school students will attend the classroom one day per week, while older pupils will go twice a week. The remainder of classes will continue to be taught online.

“Unless we prioritise children’s learning, we will likely see a devastating reversal in the education gains we’ve made in recent years,” Zeina Awad, UNICEF’s spokesperson in Iraq, told Al Jazeera.

